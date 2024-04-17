Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683 over the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

