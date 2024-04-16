Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 52129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
