Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $241,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,682. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.