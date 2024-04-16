Dymension Price Hits $3.67 on Top Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Dymension has a market cap of $536.20 million and $20.97 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00005833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.5217072 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $26,302,894.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

