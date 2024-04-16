Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Position Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AUR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 4,896,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,821. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

