Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Down 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

