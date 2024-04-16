Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,985,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,321. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

