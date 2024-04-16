Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.94 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Metahero has a market cap of $37.94 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012013 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.