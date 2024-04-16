Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,515 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FDS traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.48. 123,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,895. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

