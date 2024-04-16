Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,461,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 569,377 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.