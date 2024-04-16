Imprint Wealth LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.