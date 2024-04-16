Members Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 741,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.37. 1,781,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
