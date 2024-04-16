Members Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Members Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 741,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.37. 1,781,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.