International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

