First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 203,897 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.00.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
