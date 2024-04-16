First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 203,897 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.00.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

