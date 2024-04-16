First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHIGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 203,897 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.00.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.