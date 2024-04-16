Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Eagle Materials worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $248.81. 108,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,267. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $272.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

