Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

