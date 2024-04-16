Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,492. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

