Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.83. 158,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,643. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

