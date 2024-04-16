Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.01. 488,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,015. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.57. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.