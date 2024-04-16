Suncoast Equity Management Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $463.71. 3,312,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.