Main Street Research LLC Purchases Shares of 3,404 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,063. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

