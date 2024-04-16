Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock remained flat at $50.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 924,406 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.