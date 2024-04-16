Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 224,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

