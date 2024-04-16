Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

