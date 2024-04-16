Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 166.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 121,332 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ PSCH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 3,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $208.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
