iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.39. 4,574,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

