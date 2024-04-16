iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Decreased by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,893. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

