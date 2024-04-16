Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 900 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AWK traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 785,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

