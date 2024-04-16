iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. 403,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,497. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.