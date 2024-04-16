Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

