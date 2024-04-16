iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. 13,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $191.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $84.93.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

