iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,084. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.