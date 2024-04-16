JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JIRE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 54,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

