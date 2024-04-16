Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.92. 822,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.45.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

