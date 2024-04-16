Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. 82,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

