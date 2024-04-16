Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 89,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,040. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

