SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,476 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. 1,661,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

