Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.91. 6,320,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,917. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

