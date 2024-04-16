Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

