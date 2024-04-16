iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 31,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.