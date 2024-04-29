Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $8,116,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. 315,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.