Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Jeffrey C. Campbell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,652. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 18.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,254,000 after buying an additional 231,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

