Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 454,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.