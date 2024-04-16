Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,193 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

