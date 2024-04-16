Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.75. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

