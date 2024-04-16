iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,470 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 419,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,448. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

