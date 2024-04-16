Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AESI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 150,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121 over the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,963,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $21,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.