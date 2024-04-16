Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,719.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $9.78 on Tuesday, hitting $2,926.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,806. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,738.66 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,759.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,363.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

