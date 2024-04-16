Capital Analysts LLC Buys 109 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $758.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $808.48 and a 200-day moving average of $754.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.