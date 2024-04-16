Saybrook Capital NC Sells 3,265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.5% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,738,568. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

